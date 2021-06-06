COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding suspects who shot two teenagers Friday night at Denny Dobbs Park on Ga. Highway 212.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place at about 9 p.m. The victims are 16 and 17 years old. One victim was shot inthe arm and the other was shot in the foot. Both were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
If anyone has any information regarding the shooting they should call Investigator Roop at 678-625-1465 or the Newton County Sheriff’s Office Tip Hotline at 678-625-5007. Callers can remain anonymous.
