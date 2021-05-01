CONYERS - Rockdale County Sheriff's investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting of a toddler on Thursday afternoon. The 2-year-old is reported to be in serious condition at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
According to FOX 5 Atlanta News, the shooting occurred at the Ashford Apartment Homes, located on Rockmont Circle off of Johnson Road SW a little before 4 p.m. The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrived at the home to find a 2-year-old boy shot in the head. The young child was rushed to an area hospital in serious condition.
"Upon arrival, our deputies found a two-year-old baby with one gunshot wound to the head," Rockdale County Sheriff's Deputy Kyana Jackson said. "He’s a child and now we have to wait and see how this injury is going to affect his life."
Investigator said a fight between a tenant and an apartment complex employee took place before the shooting.
"There was an altercation that occurred with the maintenance man earlier that day," Jackson said.
Investigators believe two men were arguing outside an apartment at the Ashford Apartment homes. The two-year-old was inside the apartment when he was injured.
"He’s two years old; he couldn’t have done anything that would have led to something of that nature happening to him," Jackson said.
A person of interest is being questioned in the case, deputies said.
The name of the young victim has not been released.
The case remains under investigation.
