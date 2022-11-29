The American Correctional Association announced in November that Tyrone Oliver, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice, was elected as the organization's next vice president. Oliver, appointed in 2019 by Gov. Brian P. Kemp to lead DJJ, will be sworn into the voluntary post during the ACA's Winter Meeting in January 2023.
"I am honored and humbled to be elected vice president of the American Correctional Association," said Oliver. "I look forward to working with various local, state and international leaders to help improve the corrections profession in Georgia and worldwide."
The ACA is the oldest association developed specifically for practitioners in the correctional profession. The association's standards are considered the national benchmark for the effective operation of correctional systems throughout the United States. In his role as vice president, Oliver will serve on the ACA Executive Committee and have general administrative duties under the president's direction.
Oliver began his law enforcement career in 1999 with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office as a detention officer. After becoming a deputy sheriff, Oliver was promoted to sergeant and later lieutenant. His law enforcement career with Newton County included work for Uniform Patrol, Community Outreach, the East Metro Drug Enforcement Team, Criminal Investigations, the Special Investigations Unit, and the Crime Suppression Unit. He served as the public information officer.
Oliver was one of the first to be hired for the Brookhaven Police Department when the new city formed in 2013. He was hired as a sergeant and later promoted to lieutenant. He served as the assistant commander of Internal Affairs and Criminal Investigations.
In 2016 Oliver was named chief of police for the city of Social Circle. In November 2018, he was designated by the city of Social Circle as deputy city manager.
Oliver is a graduate of Columbus State University’s Law Enforcement Professional Management Program. He successfully completed Leadership Newton County and Walton County, the FBI's Law Enforcement Executive Development Program and Leadership Trilogy Program, and Georgia International Law Enforcement Exchange to Israel (GILEE).
In addition to Oliver, six other Georgia DJJ employees won positions during the ACA General Election to serve on various boards and committees. Those employees include:
Latera M. Davis, director of Professional Development and Standards, elected to the Board of Governors;
Pamela Hill, deputy commissioner of Secure Facilities, elected to the Commission on Accreditation for Corrections and the Delegate Assembly;
Dr. Ron Koon, chief of Psychological Services, elected to the Commission on Accreditation;
Dr. Michelle Staples-Horne, medical director, elected to the ACA Delegate Assembly
Dr. Christy Doyle, director of Behavioral Health Services, was elected to the Delegate Assembly;
Evangeline Ford, Juvenile Program manager, was elected to the Delegate Assembly.
