tyrone oliver.jpg

Tyrone Oliver

 Special Photo: DJJ

The American Correctional Association announced in November that Tyrone Oliver, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice, was elected as the organization's next vice president. Oliver, appointed in 2019 by Gov. Brian P. Kemp to lead DJJ, will be sworn into the voluntary post during the ACA's Winter Meeting in January 2023.

"I am honored and humbled to be elected vice president of the American Correctional Association," said Oliver. "I look forward to working with various local, state and international leaders to help improve the corrections profession in Georgia and worldwide."

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

Trending Videos