British boxing champion Tyson Fury said his cousin was stabbed to death Sunday as he called on the UK government to take steps to curb knife crimes.

"My cousin was murdered last night, stabbed in the neck, this is becoming ridiculous idiots carry knives," Fury said on social media. "This needs to stop asap, UK government needs to bring higher sentencing for knife crime, it's a pandemic & you don't know how bad it is until it's 1 of your own! Life is very precious & it can be taken away very quick enjoy every moment. RIP RICO BURTON may the lord god grant you a good place in heaven. See you soon #onlycowardscarryweapons."

