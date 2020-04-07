COVINGTON — A $2.58 million resurfacing project got underway Monday on U.S. Highway 278 east of Covington.
Pittman Construction is under contract with the Georgia Department of Transportation to resurface the highway east of Ga. Highway 142 in Newton County to the Morgan County line.
The 8.4-mile project includes 5.96 miles in Newton County and 2.43 miles in Walton County.
Contract crews will work daily until the project is complete. Motorists should expect single lane closures during construction hours.
The project, which has an Oct. 31 completion date, comes on the heels of a two-year $19.3 million project that widened Highway 278 from the Covington city limits to just east of Ga. Highway 142. That project included a multi-lane roundabout at the Highway 142 intersection, a new traffic signal at the intersection with Elks Club Road, and two new bridges over the Alcovy River and the Alcovy River Overlow.
