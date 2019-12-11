COVINGTON — As the widening and reconstruction of U.S. Highway 278 nears completion, E.R. Snell Contractor Inc. has scheduled a traffic shift Thursday, Dec. 12. Drivers will move to the outside lanes divided by the new median throughout the project limits.
Motorists should expect some delays as crews finalize traffic control and safety items. There will be one lane of travel in each direction with turn lanes in their proper locations.
The $19.3 million project that broke ground on March 15, 2017, is on pace to finish by the official completion date of May 31, 2020.
This construction covers widening the roadway from the Covington city limits to just east of Ga. Highway 142. When complete, the roadway will consist of two, 12-foot lanes in each direction separated by a 24-foot raised grassed median with 10-foot rural shoulders of which 6.5 feet is paved.
Also included in this project is the modern, multi-lane roundabout, a traffic signal at the intersection with Elks Club Road and two new bridges over the Alcovy River and Alcovy River Overflow.