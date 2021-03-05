210227-N-SM577-1053

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 27, 2021) – U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Jason Lange, from Conyers, Ga., disassembles an M240B machine gun in the armory aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Feb. 27, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Casey Scoular)

 Special Photo: Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Casey Scoular

U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Jason Lange, from Conyers, disassembles an M240B machine gun in the armory aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Feb. 27, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region.

