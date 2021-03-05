U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Jason Lange, from Conyers, disassembles an M240B machine gun in the armory aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Feb. 27, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region.
featured
U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Jason Lange on duty on USS Theodore Roosevelt
Larry Stanford
Senior Reporter
Born and raised in Decatur, Ga. Graduated from Shorter College in Rome, Ga. in 1979 with B.A. in Communications. Worked in community newspapers for 26 years. Started at Rockdale Citizen/Newton Citizen in January 2016.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
featuredurgent
- By Beau Evans
Staff Writer
Capitol Beat News Service
- Updated
- 0
- By Greg Wallace, CNN
- Updated
- 0
Appeals court orders trial court to reconsider third-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin in George Floyd's death
- By Brad Parks and Chris Boyette, CNN
-
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Temporary COVID-19 vaccine site to open in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- She lost her husband to Covid-19. Now she wants Texans to keep wearing their masks
- Movie review: Eddie and Arsenio come back '2 America,' and they're a welcome sight
- United Airlines engine failed after pilots throttled up to minimize turbulence, NTSB report says
- Appeals court orders trial court to reconsider third-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin in George Floyd's death
Most Popular
Articles
- Pancake puffs make a sweet treat at any time of the day
- ELDER: The Lord is able to make us new
- Rockdale announces plans for virtual, in-person instruction next school year
- Publix will anchor Town Center mixed-use development in Covington
- Covington police recover stolen U-Haul containing family's belongings, ashes of their son
- Teen girl shot at party Saturday night
- Is Rockdale County becoming a townhouse community?
- Newton Solid Waste Authority increases landfill, convenience center fees
- Rockdale County Jail Blotter
- One man charged in Valentine's Day shooting
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: Do you approve or disapprove of the way Joe Biden is handling his job as president?
President Biden has been in office for over a month now. How do you think he has been handling his job so far? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.