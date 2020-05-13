The Trial Gardens at the University of Georgia will hold its annual plant sale in a virtual format this year. The sale will be open for online orders from 1 a.m. Wednesday, May 13, through 10 a.m. Friday, May 15, and plant pickup will be on Saturday, May 16, and Monday, May 18.
A list of available plants can be found on the Trial Gardens website at ugatrial.hort.uga.edu. Interested buyers can view plants for sale on the Trial Gardens Facebook page at facebook.com/pg/trialgardens.uga/photos in the albums labeled “TG Plant Sale Plants Round 1,” “TG Plant Sale Plants Round 2” and “TG Plant Sale Plants Round 3.”
All plants are in 1-gallon pots and are $5 per plant, said Brandon Coker, Trials Gardens manager and horticulture researcher.
The gardens is offering the online plant sale in place of its 2020 Plantapalooza event, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 crisis.
“Considering all that is happening, we have decided to make this a day of plenty for all of our wonderful followers,” Coker said. “Do keep in mind that all proceeds go towards paying for student labor and supplies for the continuation of the Trial Gardens, so consider what you spend as more of a donation, with the added benefit of receiving plants as our thank you.”
To order plants, visit the Trial Gardens plant sale website at estore.uga.edu/C27063_ustores/web/store_main.jsp?STOREID=348&SINGLESTORE=true, read the ordering instructions, choose the plants you wish to purchase and checkout. Under the “Additional Items” tab, select a time and day to pick up your order, and add it to your cart. Continue to checkout and you will receive a confirmation when payment is complete and the order is received.
Pickup for the plant sale this year is at 111 Riverbend Road, Athens, Georgia, not at the Trial Gardens. Plants can be picked up from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, May 16, and from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday, May 18.
To adhere to social distancing guidelines, the pickup procedure is as follows.
Go to 111 Riverbend Road in Athens, and follow signs for the Trial Gardens Plant Sale. Park in the designated parking lot, look for volunteers helping direct traffic. A Master Gardener Extension Volunteer will come to your vehicle and get your name, then staff will fulfill the order, bring it to your vehicle and load it for you. Please stay in your vehicle unless you need to get out to assist with opening the door or trunk.
If you are unable to make your originally selected pickup time, please email Brandon Coker at bcoker20@uga.edu.
