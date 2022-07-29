UK court rules in favor of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó in battle for country's gold

Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido is one step closer to accessing the country's gold reserves after a UK court ruled in his favor in the long-running dispute.

 Federico Parra/AFP/Getty Images

London's High Court has ruled in favor of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó in a battle for the control of gold reserves worth almost $2 billion held in the Bank of England, in a blow to Venezuela's authoritarian President, Nicolas Maduro.

After a four-day trial, the court ruled that the British government recognizes Guaidó as interim President of Venezuela, and control of the gold should fall to a board of advisers named by the Venezuelan opposition, and not to an alternative board named by Maduro, according to a copy of the ruling published on Friday.

