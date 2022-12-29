CONYERS — Seasonal holiday employment edged unemployment rates in Rockdale and Newton counties downward from October to November. Rockdale’s rate dropped two-tenths of a percent to 3.2%, while Newton’s dropped three-tenths of a percent to 3.1%.

A year ago Rockdale posted a jobless rate of 3.4%, while Newton’s was 3.2%.

