CONYERS — Seasonal holiday employment edged unemployment rates in Rockdale and Newton counties downward from October to November. Rockdale’s rate dropped two-tenths of a percent to 3.2%, while Newton’s dropped three-tenths of a percent to 3.1%.
A year ago Rockdale posted a jobless rate of 3.4%, while Newton’s was 3.2%.
"We are seeing job numbers continue to rise across the state as Georgians secure employment,” said Department of Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. “Unemployment rates also dropped in regions throughout Georgia in November as we entered the holiday employment period.”
Rockdale County ended November with 44,136 employed residents. The number increased by 21 in November and was up 632 as compared to last year.
Initial claims for unemployment in Rockdale increased by 14% in November. When compared to last November, claims were up about 32%.
Newton County ended November with 52,981 employed residents. The number increased by 20 in November and was up 778 as compared to last year.
Initial claims for unemployment in Newton increased by 22% in November. When compared to last November, claims were up about 38%.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed 479 active job postings in Newton County for November.
