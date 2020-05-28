CONYERS — Both Newton and Rockdale counties experienced sharp increases in unemployment rates in April, according to Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. Rockdale’s jobless rate reached an all-time high.
Due to the effects of COVID-19, all regions and counties throughout the state saw a dramatic increase in initial claims along with the unemployment rate.
“Although we are seeing all-time high unemployment rates across a majority of the state, we are continuing to work with employers on effective strategies to get Georgians back to work in both a safe and economically efficient way,” said Butler.
In Rockdale County, the unemployment rate increased in April to 12.6%, an increase of 7.5 percentage points. A year ago, the rate was 3.5%.
The number of unemployment claims in Rockdale dramatically increased by 364% in April due to COVID-19 layoffs. When compared to last April, claims were up by about 6,353%.
In Newton County, the unemployment rate increased in April to 12.4%, an increase of 7.3 percentage points. A year ago, the rate was 3.6%.
The number of unemployment claims in Newton increased by 305% in April due to COVID-19 lay-offs. When compared to last April, claims were up by about 5,756 percent.
Newton County ended April with 43,019 employed residents. The number decreased by 7,180 in April and was down 6,676 as compared to last year. Rockdale had 36,862 employed residents at the end of the month, a decrease of 6,167 and down by 5,773 as compared to last year.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed 528 active job postings in Rockdale and Newton counties for April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.