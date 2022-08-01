CONYERS — Unemployment in Rockdale and Newton counties inched upward in June — increasing .6% in Rockdale. and .8% in Newton. The unemployment rate in both counties now stands at 3.7%.

“While the seasonally adjusted state unemployment rate went down in June, it is important to note that local area rates are not seasonally adjusted to take account for fluctuations due to seasonal events that include weather, harvests, major holidays, and school schedules,” said Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. “The increase in local rates is typical for summer and Georgia is still leading the Southern Region and third in the nation in percentage increases in employment.”

