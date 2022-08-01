CONYERS — Unemployment in Rockdale and Newton counties inched upward in June — increasing .6% in Rockdale. and .8% in Newton. The unemployment rate in both counties now stands at 3.7%.
“While the seasonally adjusted state unemployment rate went down in June, it is important to note that local area rates are not seasonally adjusted to take account for fluctuations due to seasonal events that include weather, harvests, major holidays, and school schedules,” said Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. “The increase in local rates is typical for summer and Georgia is still leading the Southern Region and third in the nation in percentage increases in employment.”
Georgia’s unemployment rate dipped below 3% last month for the first time ever, according to the state Department of Labor.
The rate of joblessness fell to 2.9% in June, well below the national unemployment rate of 3.6%.
The Peach State also saw a new all-time high of employed Georgians last month at more than 5.3 million, up 10,420 from May. The number of unemployed fell 2,317 in June to 155,199, the lowest since March 2001.
“The unemployment rate is decreasing exactly the way it should be in a strong economy,” Georgia Commissioner of Labor Mark Butler said. “We are adding new job seekers and they are quickly finding employment.”
Job numbers hit a record high in several employment sectors, including trade and transportation, financial activities, professional and business services, education, and health services.
The sectors with the most over-the-year gains were administrative and support services and accommodation and food services.
Despite all the good news on the labor front, initial jobless claims in Georgia rose by 53% last month to 25,660. However, first-time unemployment claims were down 75% from June of last year.
Rockdale County ended June with 44,064 employed residents. That number increased by 50 in June and was up 1,806 compared to last year.
Initial claims for unemployment were up 27% in June. When compared to last June, claims were down about 73%.
Newton County ended June with 52,926 employed residents. That number increased by 19 in June and was up 2,198 compared to last year.
Initial claims for unemployment were up 49% in June. When compared to last June, claims were down about 69%.
More than 227,000 jobs are listed online at EmployGeorgia.com, resulting in a minimum of more than 300,000 unfilled positions. Industries with more than 10,000 job postings include health care, manufacturing, retail trade and accommodation and food services.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
