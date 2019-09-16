CONYERS — United Way of Greater Atlanta will host its 19th annual Rockdale BBQ Fundraiser on Thursday, Sept. 19 from 10:30 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the Conyers First United Methodist Church.
This year, the organization’s biggest fundraiser in the county has United Way teaming up with Shane's Rib Shack and Conyers FUMC.
“United Way has placed great importance on children’s health and well-being by ensuring that every child has the opportunity to reach his or her full potential,” said Shane Persaud, regional director at United Way.
Proceeds from this year’s event will help support the more than 4,520 children identified as food insecure in Rockdale. Food insecurity is defined by a household’s inability to provide enough food for every person to live an active, healthy life.
Plates for the fundraiser are $12 and include barbecue, coleslaw, baked beans, two slices of bread, bottled water and a cookie.
By purchasing a barbecue plate, United Way of Greater Atlanta in Rockdale, along with food insecurity partner Action Ministries, can provide a meal for five children for each plate purchased.
This year’s goal is to sell 2,000 plates.
Patrons have the option of picking up their barbecue orders, having them delivered or dining in at the Conyers FUMC located at 921 North Main St. on the day of the event.
United Way of Greater Atlanta in Rockdale County has been in existence since 1973 and serves children, individuals and families through funded programs that help them thrive in their community.
To see other programs specific to Rockdale County, visit www.unitedwayatlanta.org/county/rockdale-county/
For additional information, contact Linda Jones at 678-623-2876 or email rockdale@unitedwayatlanta.org.