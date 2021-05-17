CONYERS — Unity Church of Rockdale Inc. is preparing to move from its Olde Town Conyers home to a temporary location on Wall Street while construction of the church’s new campus on Ga. Highway 20 is underway.
According to Rev. Francie Potter, the church, which has been located on Commercial Street for 45 years, will move May 25 to temporary quarters at 2375 Wall Street, Building 2, Suite 240, Room 45.
Unity Church purchased nearly 15 acres on Ga. Highway 20 in 2015 where a new church home will be constructed. In preparation for the move, the church recently sold is Commercial Street property to DJea Natural Hair Spa Inc.
Potter said as the church has been busy gathering all the paperwork, drawings, bids, and forms needed for approval to break ground, the ministry has also been busy searching for a temporary location while construction is underway. Potter said it wasn’t easy to find a place willing to rent space to a church, until they talked with Cindy Jones of Epic Realty who was willing to work with Unity. Potter said Unity is grateful for its new temporary home.
Potter said Unity’s space in Olde Town Conyers has been a great space for activities, classes, and Sunday service; however, they were limited in space for the children’s Youth Church. Potter said the new building will accommodate a fabulous youth church area, and they look forward to welcoming children and families.
“We look forward to our continued growth, enlivening spiritual growth, and taking care of the children as we build our new church home at the Unity Campus,” said Potter
Unity East of Atlanta is a positive path for spiritual living. Unity’s world headquarters is in Unity Village, Mo., a suburb of Kansas City, and is home of the Daily Word devotional and Silent Unity, a 24-hour prayer ministry. Unity is a renowned worldwide religion founded on healing prayer.
