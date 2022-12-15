Drs. Kuang “Aaron” Chang and Eric Flynt are now providing specialized oncology and hematology treatment at UCBC's new Covington location at 4182 U.S. Highway 278, Covington, in the former Synovus Bank location.
COVINGTON — Patients can now have access to skilled medical oncologists, a breast health specialist and palliative medical care at University Cancer & Blood Center’s new location in Covington at 4182 U.S. Highway 278 NE, Covington.
Drs. Kuang “Aaron” Chang and Eric Flynt offer patients the latest technology and innovation in oncology and hematology within the 10,465-square-foot facility. =
“We are thrilled to offer our patients high-quality care close to home,” said Dr. Petros Nikolinakos, managing partner. “At University Cancer and Blood Center, we are continuously looking for ways to provide relief, comfort and support to our patients. This new facility is a testament to our dedication to the communities we serve.”
Drs. Chang and Flynt are active participants and sponsors in various community organizations in Covington, including Relay for Life, Pink Party in the Park, and the Arts Association. Additionally, both doctors serve on tumor boards to contribute expert advice on complex cases requiring multidisciplinary input.
In an effort to offer more services to area patients, the new UCBC Covington roster also includes a breast surgeon, Dr. Ashley Ray, and an additional palliative care physician, Dr. Jonathan Hsu.
This facility will provide a variety of enhancements, including access to oncology subspecialties in one convenient location. The new state-of-the-art facility will opened to patients on Dec. 5, and offers infusion genetic counseling, palliative care, survivorship, social work services, clinical trials and an in-house pharmacy.
To request an appointment with a University Cancer and Blood Center physician in Covington, please call 678-712-6921. The Covington office hours will be Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
University Cancer & Blood Center has been a leading cancer and hematology treatment center in northeast Georgia for more than 40 years.
