UCBC Covington.jpg

Drs. Kuang “Aaron” Chang and Eric Flynt are now providing specialized oncology and hematology treatment at UCBC's new Covington location at 4182 U.S. Highway 278, Covington, in the former Synovus Bank location.

 Special Photo

COVINGTON — Patients can now have access to skilled medical oncologists, a breast health specialist and palliative medical care at University Cancer & Blood Center’s new location in Covington at 4182 U.S. Highway 278 NE, Covington.

Drs. Kuang “Aaron” Chang and Eric Flynt offer patients the latest technology and innovation in oncology and hematology within the 10,465-square-foot facility. =

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

Trending Videos