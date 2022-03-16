University of the Southwest golf teams involved in a fatal bus crash in West Texas By Christine Sever and Chris Boyette, CNN Mar 16, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The University of the Southwest men's and women's golf teams were involved in a fatal bus crash Tuesday night, the university said in a statement.There were fatalities in the bus and another vehicle, a Ford F-150, involved in the crash, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Steven Blanco said."The university is currently attempting to notify family members of those involved in the accident," said the university based in Hobbs, New Mexico.The wreck happened near Andrews in West Texas, CNN affiliate KOSA reported. "We will not be releasing the names and numbers of those deceased as we work with the university to confirm and further the investigation at this time," Blanco told reporters at the scene.CNN has reached out to Texas Department of Public Safety for more information.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 