In the first case of its kind, a Chinese court has ruled against an unmarried woman who sued a hospital that refused to freeze her eggs -- sparking a debate over gender equality in the country.

Xu Zaozao was age 30 and unmarried in 2018 when a doctor at the Beijing Obstetrics and Gynaecology Hospital at Capital Medical University refused to freeze her eggs -- a procedure that is banned in China for single women. Xu, who says the doctor told her to get married and have children instead, sued the hospital the following year arguing the decision was unfair.

Recommended for you

CNN's Beijing bureau contributed to this report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos