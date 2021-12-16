Up to 27 feared dead in building fire in Japan By Junko Ogura, CNN Dec 16, 2021 50 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Up to 27 people are feared dead after a fire broke out in a building in Osaka, Japan, according to the Osaka Fire department.This is a developing story, more to come. The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +23 PHOTOS: Rivian deal announced at Capitol Scenes from Gov. Brian Kemp's announcement about the agreement with Rivian. Click for more. Support Local JournalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today. Subscribe or contribute Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Newton Local Newsletter Get headlines from the Newton Citizen delivered daily to your email inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Accidents, Disasters And Safety Asia Continents And Regions East Asia Fires Japan More News News Up to 27 feared dead in building fire in Japan By Junko Ogura, CNN 50 min ago 0 +3 News Astroworld Festival victims died from 'compression asphyxia,' medical examiner says By Rosa Flores and Mallika Kallingal, CNN 1 hr ago 0 +5 News The pandemic forced Kim Jong Un into retreat. The world should brace for his resurgence By Paula Hancocks and Yoonjung Seo, CNNUpdated 6 min ago 0 News Federal judge rejects Purdue Pharma's settlement of opioid lawsuits over legal protections for members of Sackler family By Rob Frehse and Evan Simko-Bednarski, CNNUpdated 37 min ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Latest News Up to 27 feared dead in building fire in Japan Daniel Radcliffe is a maniacal rich guy in 'The Lost City' trailer Eastside's Katie Oakley signs with Georgia Southern Astroworld Festival victims died from 'compression asphyxia,' medical examiner says The pandemic forced Kim Jong Un into retreat. The world should brace for his resurgence Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesRockdale deputy arrested following high-speed chase with state troopersSocial media post prompts investigation at Eastside High SchoolRockdale County Jail BlotterCitrus industry takes root in southwest GeorgiaSpringfield Baptist hosting Drive-Thru Food PantryRivian announcement could be imminentRockdale school system to study creation of public safety divisionDec. 18 Bicentennial Bash to mark Newton County's 200th yearNewton County Jail BlotterConyers OKs $1,000 ARPA grants for citizens, small businesses Images Videos Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: Have you finished all your holiday shopping? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: Yes. I always like to finish early to avoid the stress. Almost. I've got a few more gifts left to buy. I've started but I am struggling to find gifts this year. Are you kidding? I haven't even started shopping. I am not buying gifts this year. Vote View Results Back
