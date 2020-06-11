COVINGTON — Newton County’s District 3 will have a new representative on the Board of Commissioners after political newcomer Alana Sanders defeated incumbent Nancy Schulz in the Democratic Primary Election Tuesday night.
Sanders received 2,759 votes to Schulz’s 1,939. There were no Republicans in the race.
Schulz, who was known to be a fiscal conservative, was seeking her fourth term in office. In a message posted on Facebook Schulz congratulated Sanders and thanked her supporters.
“I also am very grateful for District 3 giving me the opportunity to serve you for the past 12 years.,” Schulz wrote. “Please know that I will continue to work hard for you for the remainder of my term that ends December 31, 2020. I wish Ms. Sanders the very best in continuing to move the county forward as ONENEWTON.”
Sanders also thanked the community for its support in a Facebook message.
“I want to be the voice that makes all of District 3 proud. Please understand, that I am not perfect, but I will work just as hard to get the job done,” Sanders wrote.
“Thank you, Nancy Schultz, for your 12 years of service to the county and the kind words you said to me during our recent call,” Sanders added. “I am looking forward to superior things and that we achieve them all together. …”
In other contested primary election results:
Superior Court Judge
In the bid for the seat held by retiring Judge Eugene Benton, it appears that attorneys Jeffrey Foster, of Monroe, and Robert Stansfield, of Covington, are headed for a runoff on Aug. 11. Foster received 17,243 votes (37.32%) in balloting in Newton and Walton counties to Stansfield’s 14,740 (31.90%).
Candidate Cheveda McCamy, of Covington, an assistant District Attorney in Henry County, came in third with 14,223 votes (30.78%). McCamy carried Newton County with 40 percent of ballots cast in Newton.
Board of Commissioners, District 1
Catalata Hardeman defeated Roy Parham III, 1,130 to 508, in the Democrat Primary for this seat.
Hardeman will now face incumbent Republican Stan Edwards in November. Edwards was unopposed in the Republican Primary.
Board of Commissioners, District 5
In a three-way race in the Democratic Primary, no candidate received 50% plus one of the vote. It appears that Dorothy Piedrahita (964 votes, 39.44%) and Casey Duren (753 votes, 30.81%) will be in the August runoff. Cecil Spencer came in third with 727 votes.
The winner of the runoff will face incumbent Republican Ronnie Cowan, who ran unopposed Tuesday, in the General Election in November.
Board of Education, District 4
In a three-way non-partisan race for the seat held by the late Almond Turner, it appears that Anderson Bailey and Jeffrey Johnson are headed for a runoff. Bailey received 41.23% of the vote (1,216), while Jeffrey Johnson received 34.55% (1,019). Michael Syphoe finished third with 714 votes.
Newton County Sheriff
In the Republican Primary race for sheriff, Covington Police Capt. Ken Malcom easily defeated Conyers Police Officer Clay Ivey, 9,057 votes to 1,727.
Malcom will face incumbent Sheriff Ezell Brown in the November General Election. Brown was unopposed in the Democratic Primary.
Newton County Tax Commissioner
Newton County’s chief tax assessor, Marcus Jordan, easily defeated Roosevelt Bryant Winters, 12,402 to 2,761.
Jordan will now face incumbent Republican Dana Darby in the November General Election. Darby, who was appointed to the position last year upon the retirement of Barbara Dingler, ran unopposed in the Republican Primary.
Newton County Coroner
Democrat Dorothea Bailey-Butts defeated Gabriel White, 9,960 votes to 5,108, for the chance to face incumbent Republican Tommy Davis in November.
Davis ran unopposed in the Republican Primary.
House District 113
In opposed State House races, State Rep. Pam Dickerson, D-Conyers, was upset in her bid for a sixth term representing District 113, which includes parts of Newton and Rockdale counties. Dickerson received 4,665 votes to Sharon Henderson’s 5,054.
