COVINGTON — Newton County's Cornish Creek Water Treatment Plant is back up and running after being down several hours for repairs.
Newton County issued a notice Tuesday morning asking water customers to conserve water while repairs were underway at the plant. The Williams Street Water Treatment Plant remained open and operating while the Cornish Creek plant was down.
County Manager Lloyd Kerr said there had been no contamination of the water supply in the system.
The Cornish Creek Plant at Lake Varner is the primary treatment plant for the county's wholesale water customers, with a state Environmental Protection Division permit to treat up to 25 million gallons per day, although the plant does not currently have the capacity to treat that much water. The Williams Street Plant is permitted to treat 4.5 million gallons per day.
A 2017 engineering study found that the county’s water treatment system contained deficiencies at both the Williams Street Water Treatment Plant system and the Cornish Creek Water Treatment plant system that prevent them from “reliably and consistently” treating the maximum amount of water permitted by the EDP.
The county has been working to upgrade the Cornish Creek Plant to increase its treatment capacity.
