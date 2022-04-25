COVINGTON — The Covington Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are continuing to work to confirm the identities of two people who died in a plane crash that took place during a training flight Thursday.
“This is a horribly tragic situation,” said Covington Police Capt. Ken Malcom. "We are working very hard on leads to help identify the two victims. Please keep them and their families in your prayers.”
The two victims died when their Cessna 34 twin engine airplane crashed behind the General Mills Plant on Industrial Park Boulevard at about 6:45 p.m. Thursday. The plan went down about 300 yards from the plant, crashing into three empty tractor trailers on the property. The plane immediately exploded, and the aircraft and several tractor trailers were consumed by flames.
The CPD said Monday that the two victims have been identified but that the department is awaiting confirmation from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation before releasing their names.
Peter Knudson with the National Transportation Safety Board said one of the two victims, the owner, was receiving instruction from a flight instructor, doing touch and go landings, when the crash occurred.
Touch and go landings are commonly used in pilot training. Pilots will configure the plane to land, briefly touch down, and then quickly reconfigure the plane to take off without coming to a stop.
Knudson said an NTSB investigator had arrived at the crash scene Friday morning and was working with the Covington Fire Department to separate the aircraft wreckage from the burned tractor trailers. He said the aircraft would be moved to a secure location for further inspection.
Knudson said the NTSB will use a wide array of information to determine the cause of the crash, including radar information, flight tracking information, witness reports, video surveillance, aircraft records and history of flight training.
Witnesses told police Thursday that they saw the plane traveling in a northeasterly direction from the area of the runway at Covington Municipal Airport. They said the plane appeared to be unable to gain speed and altitude and was experiencing engine trouble before it veered sharply to the right and went down.
Covington Fire, Police, and Newton County Coroner Tommy Davis responded to the scene.
The victims have been taken to the GBI crime lab for identification.
