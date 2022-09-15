NewtonBOC.jpg (copy)
COVINGTON — The distribution of Newton County’s American Rescue Plan Act funding by the Salvation Army is under investigation by local law enforcement agencies after the Salvation Army notified the county it had found evidence of fraud.

The county contracted with the Salvation Army earlier this year to handle distribution of mortgage and rental assistance funds for area residents. According to a statement from the county, evidence of forged or “manipulated documents” that were used in applications for the funding was discovered during an internal audit by the Salvation Army. So far the Salvation Army has distributed approximately $525,000 in rent and mortgage assistance.

