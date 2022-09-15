COVINGTON — The distribution of Newton County’s American Rescue Plan Act funding by the Salvation Army is under investigation by local law enforcement agencies after the Salvation Army notified the county it had found evidence of fraud.
The county contracted with the Salvation Army earlier this year to handle distribution of mortgage and rental assistance funds for area residents. According to a statement from the county, evidence of forged or “manipulated documents” that were used in applications for the funding was discovered during an internal audit by the Salvation Army. So far the Salvation Army has distributed approximately $525,000 in rent and mortgage assistance.
The Newton County District Attorney and other law enforcement agencies have begun a criminal investigation into the allegations.
Earlier this year Newton County commissioners set aside a total of $700,000 in ARPA funds to go toward rent, mortgage and utility assistance. The county contracted with the Salvation Army to administer the funds for a 15% fee to cover costs.
Of the $700,000 total, the county initially allocated $400,000 in federal COVID relief funding for rent and mortgage assistance, but when Salvation Army Covington Service Center director Levi Koebel came before the board in June to ask that more money be directed toward mortgage and rental assistance, the board increased the allocation. Koebel said the Salvation Army had already distributed the vast majority of the $400,000 and funds were running out. At that point he said the Salvation Army had been able to provide assistance to about 400 individuals.
Koebel said he was pleased that the funds were being distributed so rapidly.
“We have people who come in and a week later we are able to get checks out,” said Koebel in June. “There is no program I’ve ever seen in my entire life that actually gets the money and funds out that quick … I’m so proud of my team and how hard they are working. We’re doing our absolute best to be as quick as we can.”
Following Koebel’s request, the county transferred an additional $125,000 from funds earmarked for utility assistance to mortgage and rent assistance.
According to a statement from the county Thursday, “Newton County is outraged at these actions from the Salvation Army and is supporting the DA’s investigation in every way possible. The county has instructed the Salvation Army, which was hired as an external operator to manage this program in April, to cease distribution of funds until the matter is investigated further. The agreement between the Salvation Army and Newton County requires that the Salvation Army recoup the county for any misappropriation of funds. Newton County will be pursuing reimbursement of the funds as swiftly as possible.”
