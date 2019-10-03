CONYERS — Warrants were issued Thursday for the arrest of Dean Alford, a prominent Conyers businessman, on charges of racketeering and criminal attempt to commit theft by taking, according to the GBI and the state Attorney General's Office.
Alford allegedly engaged in a $1.8 million racketeering scheme and attempted to defraud the University of Georgia out of more than $480,000.
Alford, who represented Georgia’s 4th Congressional District on the Board of Regents, resigned effective Thursday at the request of Gov. Brian Kemp. The Board of Regents oversees the University System of Georgia.
According to the GBI and the Attorney General's Office, Alford allegedly exploited a practice in the financial services sector known as "factoring," in which a business sells its accounts receivable to a third party at a discount. The third party then collects the full amount of the accounts owed.
“Acts of fraud and corruption have no place in Georgia’s state government,” said Attorney General Chris Carr. “Those who are trusted to be public servants must discharge their duties ethically and honestly, and when they do not, this office and our law enforcement partners will hold them accountable.”
Alford is alleged to have transmitted fraudulent documents to Versant Funding in an effort to deceive the company into believing that he had legitimate purchase agreements and accounts receivable with various entities. The warrants allege that Alford was attempting to sell the accounts receivable to Versant for $1,798,327.
Alford is also accused of creating a fraudulent invoice acknowledgement form, dated Sept. 24, to submit to Versant. The document allegedly falsely claimed that UGA would pay Versant $487,982 to satisfy a debt owed to Alford’s company, Allied Energy Services LLC. The document allegedly was forged using a university employee’s signature.
“This illustrates that fraud and corruption at any level will not tolerated in Georgia,” sai GBI Director Vic Reynolds. “GBI’s partnership with prosecutors and other law enforcement agencies is essential to continued public trust. Our agency is committed to holding violators accountable.”
The investigation by the GBI and the Attorney General’s Office is ongoing. The University System of Georgia and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement assisted in the joint investigation.
Alford is known locally for his efforts to start the Miracle League, an association that provides baseball fields for children with mental and physicial disabilities. The first Miracle League field opened in Conyers 2000. The program has since grown to more than 240 Miracle League fields in the U.S. and Canada.
Alford was appointed to the Board of Regents in 2012 by Gov. Nathan Deal. He served five terms as a member of the state House of Representatives and has served as a member of the State Board of Education of Georgia. In 2006, Alford was appointed to the Board of the Technical College System of Georgia, where he served as chairman until 2011.
Alford’s wife, Debbie Alford, retired as president and CEO of the Georgia Lottery Corporation in January 2018. She was appointed this year by Gov. Brian Kemp to serve on the Georgian’s First Commission, an organization established by Kemp to review state regulations, policies and procedures to streamline government, remove inefficiencies and enhance the state’s business climate.
Debbie Alford has also served as the chief financial officer for the state of Georgia and as director of the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget under Govs. Sonny Perdue and Deal.