COVINGTON — A Newton County Sheriff’s Office deputy was wounded and a suspect was killed in a standoff at a residence on Ga. Highway 162 near Avery Place subdivision Tuesday night.
According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, deputies went to a residence in the 3400 block of Ga. Highway 162 Tuesday evening to arrest Alexander Matthew Collins, 27, of Covington. Collins had outstanding warrants for aggravated assault, false imprisonment and pointing a gun at another.
Collins reportedly barricaded himself inside the house, and deputies negotiated for him to surrender. The Newton County SWAT Team was called in to assist.
At about 8:30 p.m. Collins came out of the house and the SWAT Team attempted to take him into custody, according to the GBI’s initial report. Collins reportedly pulled out a handgun and fired at deputies. One deputy returned fire, striking Collins.
Deputies and EMS provided medical aid, but Collins died at the scene. An autopsy will be performed by the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Decatur.
The NCSO deputy shot during the incident was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment and later released.
The GBI will complete an independent investigation. Once completed, it will be turned over to the Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.
This is the 45th officer involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2021.
