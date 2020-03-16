CONYERS — Rockdale Senior Superior Court Judge David Irwin has issued an order declaring a judicial emergency in Rockdale County related to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The order affects all courts, clerks, jury service, grand jury service and any non-essential matters, unless these matters can be conducted via video or teleconferencing.
Under the order, no jurors or grand jurors shall report and no jury trials will be held through April 13. Furthermore, no civil or non-essential matters shall be heard by the courts during this time period, unless they can be conducted via video or teleconferencing. Parties or attorneys in any non-essential matters should contact the chambers of the judge assigned to their case if they have questions or need to ensure their compliance with this order.
The order also suspends, extends or grants relief from a statute of limitation, the requirement for a speedy trial, the time within which to return a bill of indictment or an accusation or to bring a matter before a grand jury.
If the state of emergency extends beyond the current time period, the court will modify the order as necessary.
