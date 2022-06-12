COVINGTON — A man who abducted his 14-month-old daughter and killed the child’s mother Saturday night apparently later shot and killed the toddler and himself in a murder-suicide Sunday morning.
According to Sgt. Jack Redlinger with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Darian Javaris Bennett, 38, went to his former girlfriend’s home on Chandler Fields Drive in the Fairview Estates subdivision Saturday night where he shot and killed Keashawn Washington, 38, the child’s mother, and also shot Washington’s mother multiple times.
Bennett left the home with 14-month-old Jaquari Bennett.
Redlinger said the NCSO responded to a call of a person shot at about 11:15 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived at the Chandler Fields Drive home, he said they found Washington deceased from a gunshot and the child’s grandmother suffering from multiple gunshots. Two other juvenile children of Washington’s who were also in the home were unharmed.
The grandmother was able to identify Bennett as the shooter before being transported to an area hospital, Redlinger said.
An Amber Alert was issued for Jaquari and Bennett. Redlinger said at about 7:15 Sunday morning, Clayton County 911 received a call from Bennett saying he was going to commit suicide.
Using GPS police were able to locate Bennett’s Honda Accord in the parking lot of a church at the corner of Adams Drive and Riverdale Road.
“As officers were checking the vehicle they heard several shots from behind the church,” Redlinger said.
Officers subsequently found Bennett and Jaquari in woods behind the church. Both were deceased.
Redlinger said two handguns were located by police at the scene. He said authorities do not yet know what led to the shootings.
According to the NCSO, Bennett was arrested in April and charged with making harassing phone calls and terroristic threats and acts.
“All we can figure at this time is that it might be a domestic situation,” Redlinger said.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
