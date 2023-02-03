Police lights STOCK

COVINGTON — An investigation by the Newton County Sheriff's Office has narrowed the timeframe in which a woman was struck and killed on Ga. Highway 26 Monday night to 12 minutes.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, based on information revealed in the investigation, the victim was struck between 11:48 p.m. and midnight Monday, Jan. 30.

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

Trending Videos