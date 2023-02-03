COVINGTON — An investigation by the Newton County Sheriff's Office has narrowed the timeframe in which a woman was struck and killed on Ga. Highway 26 Monday night to 12 minutes.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, based on information revealed in the investigation, the victim was struck between 11:48 p.m. and midnight Monday, Jan. 30.
The victim, identified as Frances Deanna Mattheus, 44, of Covington, was walking near Laurie Lane when a vehicle — believed to be a Ford — struck and killed her. The driver did not stop. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle will have damage to its passenger side.
The Sheriff’s Office is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the driver responsible for striking the victim.
“Our agency has been working diligently, day and night, to locate the person(s) responsible for this hit-and-run fatality incident on Jan. 30th,” according to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Sgt. Jack Redlinger at 678-283-4010.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
