CONYERS — While the voting process Tuesday went relatively smoothly, tabulation of votes presented a number of problems using the state’s new voting system, resulting in lengthy delays.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger issued the following statement shortly before 1 a.m.:
“Due to the nature of this election, we have said multiple times that election results will take time to receive, validate, and post. Voting in a pandemic has posed a variety issues for the elections officials as well as the voters. We look forward to sharing full results.”
Newton County was not able to post any election results Tuesday night and planned to resume tabulations at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
At about 1:40 a.m., Supervisor of Elections Cynthia Willingham issued incomplete and unofficial results for Rockdale County.
“… as you all know, there were delays in producing the Election Results from the June 9th General Primary/Nonpartisan/Special and PPP Elections,” wrote Willingham. “Well, after several hours, we finally have numbers….. Please note, these results are unofficial and incomplete. We still have approximately 600 absentee by mail ballots to validate, military ballots and an unknown number of provisional ballots to validate. We will do a final count of votes on Friday, June 12. We will let you know the time as soon as it is determined.”
In contested Rockdale Board of Education races, Pam Brown received 17,308 votes to Thadeaus Dansby's 4,266. Vote totals in the BOE Post 5 race are: Akita Parmer, 9,499; Albert Murray, 5,478; Lara Parker, 6,101.
As of Wednesday morning’s vote totals, there are two local potential runoff elections in Rockdale County: Clerk of Courts and Board of Education Post 5.
For the incomplete and unofficial vote totals in Rockdale County, please see the Citizen’s election scoreboard.
