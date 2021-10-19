COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that one construction worker has died as a result of injuries received Tuesday afternoon when a portion of the Yellow River bridge on Access Road collapsed as work was underway to replace the bridge.
Two other workers were reportedly seriously injured and were transported for medical treatment.
According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, during initial construction on a project to replace the bridge, something went wrong and a portion of the bridge collapsed.
The Newton County Sheriff's Office reported that a subcontractor, B&D Concrete Cutting, began sawing activities on the first of four bridge spans to be replaced. The Sheriff's Office posted that a 500-ton crane was on the way Tuesday night to recover equipment that went into the river. Work was expected to continue overnight and be completed by Wednesday.
The bridge had been declared deficient by the DOT, and work to replace it began Monday. The road was closed when the incident occurred.
Georgia Bridge and Concrete was awarded a $3.065 million contract in May to reconstruct the bridge and approaches on Access Road. According to the DOT, it was not immediately known if the work underway was being done by Georgia Bridge and Concrete or by a subcontractor.
Check back for more details as they become available.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
