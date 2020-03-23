COVINGTON — Police say it is not clear if a man who brandished a gun inside the Home Depot store this morning intended to rob the store.
Officials said the man, identified as Cedric W. Williams, 30, of Social Circle, was in the store at about 7:30 a.m. Monday and was behaving erratically. He allegedly became enraged with an employee who was attempting to help him make a call from a store phone and pulled out a .380-caliber pistol and threatened four individuals nearby.
Employees called 911, and officers from the Covington Police Department responded within minutes. They saw the suspect running through the store parking lot and gave verbal commands to him. The suspect reportedly complied and dropped the handgun and was apprehended.
No one was injured in the incident.
Williams is charged with four counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Capt. Ken Malcom said the situation remains fluid as the investigation continues.
“Thanks to the reaction of those in the store and the quick response by the CPD, specifically Officer Kevin Thompson, this dangerous situation did not escalate any further and we were able to get this individual off our streets,” said Malcom.
