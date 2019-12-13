CONYERS — Authorities are searching for a gunman who shot a person this morning at Dart Container Corp. and then fled the scene.
Police said the man shot a person at Dart at about 7 this morning. The identity and condition of the victim were not immediately known, and it was not clear if the gunman was an employee of Dart. About 330 Dart employees have been evacuated from the manufacturing facility.
Several schools in the area have been placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure.
Schools placed on lockdown include Rockdale County High School, Rockdale Magnet School, C.J. Hicks Elementary, and Transportation offices on Main Street. According to the school system’s Facebook page, all students and staff are safe, and no visitors are allowed on campus at this time.
The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office is working the incident, with assistance from the Conyers Police Department and the Georgia State Patrol.
Rockdale County has advised that homes and businesses should keep their doors locked while the search for the gunman continues.
Dart Container, manufacturer of food service containers, is one of the area’s largest employers.
Check back for more details as this story develops.