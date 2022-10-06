...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who tried to rob a postal carrier of a key that would open large blue outdoor Postal Service mailboxes.
The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect who robbed a 36-year-old carrier. According to the NCSO, the suspect pointed a handgun at the carrier and demanded the key. When the carrier said he didn’t have the key, the suspect ran into nearby woods.
The incident took place at about 2:40 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 on Barshay Drive in The Enclave neighborhood in western Newton County. The carrier told a deputy he was delivering mail and got out of his vehicle to drop off a package. When he started to return to his vehicle, he was approached by the suspect, who pulled out a handgun, raised it toward the carrier and cocked it.
The suspect is described as a young, Black male, 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with a slim build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black shorts at the time of the attempted robbery.
The carrier said the suspect demanded the “blue box key.” The blue box key, or arrow key, is a master key that can open the blue boxes and other locked mail receptacles, often in an entire ZIP code. The keys are frequently stolen so that thieves can steal mail containing checks and rewrite them for larger amounts, steal identifying information to commit bank fraud, mail fraud, identity theft and other crimes.
According to a report by David Maimon, associate professor of criminal justice and criminology at Georgia State University, thieves who access the blue USPS boxes go through the mail looking for checks. They may deposit or cash the checks themselves or sell them. Those who steal or buy the checks can use nail polish remover to erase the payee’s name and amount of the check and put in their own information.
Maimon’s findings were published in January by The Conversation US, which is a network of nonprofit media outlets publishing news stories and research reports online. Maimon is founder and director of Georgia State’s Evidence Based Cybersecurity Research Group, which focuses on finding ways to prevent cybercrime.
