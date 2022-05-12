CONYERS — A Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office Deputy who was directing traffic Wednesday was struck by a motorist and killed.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, Deputy Walter Jenkins Jr., 54, was directing traffic at the intersection of Ga. Highway 138 and Ga. Highway 212 at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday when he was struck by a silver KIA Sportage driven by a 16-year-old female who was traveling east on Ga. Highway 138.
The GSP said the preliminary investigation indicates that the deputy was wearing a reflective vest at the time he was struck.
The driver of the vehicle that struck Jenkins remained on the scene. It was not immediately known if the driver will face charges.
Deputies responded to the scene where they found Jenkins unresponsive. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta where he died as a result of his injuries.
Information on why Jenkins was directing traffic at the intersection was not immediately available. However, there was some construction taking place in the area.
Jenkins had been with the RCSO for just over a year; he had been in law enforcement for more than 27 years.
The Georgia State Troop E Specialized Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating the accident.
The Sheriff's Office is requesting prayers for Deputy Jenkins and his family.
