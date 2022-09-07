RCSO Logo.jpg
CONYERS — A Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been placed on administrative leave and reassigned after an investigation into animal cruelty in connection with the deaths and disposal of his personal dogs. Deputy Eric Tolbert, who had been assigned as a K9 handler, was placed on leave after the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at his residence to investigate the deaths of his three American Bully breed dogs.

According to an internal affairs investigation report obtained by the Citizen, the three dogs apparently died of heat stroke inside an uninsulated, enclosed shed in mid-June when temperatures were well into the 90s. One dog reportedly died June 13 when a large fan was being used to cool the shed. The other two dogs died the next day after Tolbert said he installed a portable air conditioner but failed to fully read the instructions. According to the investigation, Tolbert left the two dogs inside the shed for eight hours while he worked an off-duty job. At some point during that time the air conditioner, which was powered by an extension cord, stopped working. Tolbert said he returned to find one of the dogs dead; the other died shortly afterwards.

