CONYERS — A Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been placed on administrative leave and reassigned after an investigation into animal cruelty in connection with the deaths and disposal of his personal dogs. Deputy Eric Tolbert, who had been assigned as a K9 handler, was placed on leave after the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at his residence to investigate the deaths of his three American Bully breed dogs.
According to an internal affairs investigation report obtained by the Citizen, the three dogs apparently died of heat stroke inside an uninsulated, enclosed shed in mid-June when temperatures were well into the 90s. One dog reportedly died June 13 when a large fan was being used to cool the shed. The other two dogs died the next day after Tolbert said he installed a portable air conditioner but failed to fully read the instructions. According to the investigation, Tolbert left the two dogs inside the shed for eight hours while he worked an off-duty job. At some point during that time the air conditioner, which was powered by an extension cord, stopped working. Tolbert said he returned to find one of the dogs dead; the other died shortly afterwards.
Deputies with the RCSO were alerted to the situation after Tolbert posted the dogs’ deaths on Facebook. The Sheriff’s Office obtained a search warrant for Tolbert’s residence and seven officers went to conduct a search on June 17. According to the investigation, officers found Tolbert out of town and his assigned K9 Officer Aegis in an outdoor kennel in the back yard. Aegis, a retriever, was removed from Tolbert’s residence in good condition, according to the Sheriff's Office, although officers reported that his kennel was in an unsanitary condition and he was wearing his collar, which is against policy for a dog contained in a kennel.
Tolbert, who has been with the Sheriff's Office for seven years, five of those as a K9 handler, has not been charged with a criminal offense in connection with the investigation. Although the Sheriff’s Office had sought to have Tolbert charged with misdemeanor cruelty to animals and improper disposal of an animal, Rockdale County judges refused to sign a warrant charging Tolbert, citing a lack of probable cause and a potential conflict of interest due to the investigation being conducted by the RCSO rather than the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The Rockdale County District Attorney’s Office also declined to prosecute the case due to a lack of evidence, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The Sheriff’s Office subsequently closed the criminal investigation and conducted an internal administrative investigation. As a result, the RCSO found that Tolbert violated department policy and state laws governing animal cruelty and proper disposal of animals, which requires that dead animals can be disposed by burning, incineration, burial, rendering or any method using appropriate disposal technology that has been approved by the Commissioner of Agriculture within 24 hours after death or discovery. Based on the investigation, Tolbert disposed of at least one of the dogs in a trash can; the other two were initially placed in a trash can but later removed and buried in Tolbert’s yard.
The investigation also found that Tolbert violated department policy for canine care by failing to have Aegis examined by a veterinarian on an annual basis. Aegis was last seen by a vet in August 2019.
Tolbert was placed on 32 hours of suspension without pay and loss of the K9 handler assignment.
The RCSO has since strengthened its policy governing care of K9 officers, requiring the dogs be kept inside in conditioned spaces when off duty if the outside temperatures are greater than 90 degrees and less than 40 degrees.
According to the RCSO, “The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office continuously monitors our policies and procedures and makes adjustments to align with our current operations.”
