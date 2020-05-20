COVINGTON — A Covington woman who was shot during a domestic dispute on May 13 has died of her injuries. Her organs have been donated to save the lives of others.
The Covington Police Department reported that La’Peachah Nash, 27, was pronounced brain dead at Atlanta Medical Center on Friday, May 15, and the process of harvesting her organs began. Her body was later transported to the GBI Headquarters for an autopsy. Dalanna Bailey, 22, of Conyers is being held in connection with her murder.
According to police, officers responded to reports of shots fired at Fieldcrest Walk apartments off Access Road at about 9 p.m. May 13. When they arrived, they found two gunshot victims, a man with a wound to his shoulder, and Nash, who had been shot in the head. Both were taken by air ambulance to Atlanta Medical Center.
"We’ve been in constant contact with Ms. Nash’s mother throughout our investigation and knew that our victim would, unfortunately, not recover from her injuries," said CPD Capt. Ken Malcom in a released statement Wednesday. "We are now taking additional warrants for the suspect in this investigation, Dalanna Bailey, for murder. Our hearts and prayers go out to Ms. Nash’s family."
Police said Nash’s family was comforted by the fact that she was able to save several other people’s lives through the donation of her organs.
According to initial reports, Bailey reportedly went to the Fieldcrest Walk apartments with her 11-month-old child on May 13 and began arguing with the male victim, the child’s father. Sometime during the argument, Nash attempted to flee in her vehicle. Police said at that point Bailey pulled a gun and began firing at the male victim and Nash. Nash was struck in the head as she was driving away from the scene and crashed her car in the parking lot.
Bailey allegedly fled with her child in a silver 2003 Honda Accord.
On the morning of May 14 Covington Police were advised that Bailey’s vehicle had been detected by a license plate reader and was located at a motel in Lithonia. Following hours of surveillance, officers took Bailey into custody without incident. Her child was found with her and was unharmed.
Bailey was initially charged with two counts of aggravated assault. More charges are pending.
