COVINGTON — A 16-year-old male student has been arrested in connection with threats and a lockdown at Newton High School Thursday morning.
According to the Newton County Sheriff's Office, the student has been charged with pulling a fire alarm at the school, which led to an evacuation. His name has not been released due to his status as a juvenile.
The Sheriff's Office said it is now working two separate incidents that happened at the same time — threats that would have led to harm to students and staff and the pulling of the fire alarm.
Authorities initially said two students had been taken into custody in connection with the incidents and questioned by investigators.
Officials have not yet specified the nature of the threats, other than to say that "comments" were made that caused concern.
Students were evacuated Thursday shortly after the school day started and were kept outside for several hours while law enforcement officials searched the building.
As a result of the lengthy disruption to the school day, students were dismissed at 12:15 p.m. Parents who chose to pick up their child were allowed to enter the campus after 12:30 p.m.
According to the school system, the incident began as a fire alarm, which prompted the evacuation. "During the evacuation, comments were made that were a cause for concern," the school system reported. Law enforcement was called to the scene to investigate.
Students were allowed to re-enter the building at about 11 a.m.
The Newton County Sheriff’s Office posted a notice to its Facebook page regarding the incident. The post reads as follows:
“There is NOT an active shooter at Newton High School. This morning, threats were made to harm the students and staff at Newton High. The school has been placed on a lockdown while law enforcement officials conduct a search of the building. Nothing is more important than the safety and security of the school’s students and staff, and we are taking these threats very seriously.”
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
