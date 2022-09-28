COVINGTON — The Covington Police Department is cautioning users of the Cricket Frog Trail to take precautions after a walker was attacked by two men who attempted to rape her Monday evening.
According to Officer Aaron Malcolm, a woman was walking her dog on the trail just south of Conyers Street at about 8:30 p.m. when she was attacked by two Black males on bicycles. No further description of the suspects is available.
According to the CPD, the woman was able to yell loudly enough to attract the attention of people nearby, which deterred her attackers. Police were called to the scene, and when they arrived they found the woman distraught and crying. She was bleeding from her mouth and had scratch marks on her arms and upper body. Her shirt and pants had been ripped in the attack.
The victim told police she had been walking southward on the trail with her dog, and when she turned around to head back north she heard the suspects coming out of the woods behind her. She said she tried to run, but the suspects struck her in the head before one of them grabbed her flashlight and hit her in the head with it.
She said she fought off the suspects as they tried to rape her. During the struggle, one of them snatched a gold necklace from her neck.
Two witnesses nearby heard the victim screaming and came to her aid. The suspects had already fled when they arrived. A third witness told police that two people on bikes were seen heading south on the trail at a high rate of speed after the attack. The victim was able to call her husband, who rushed to the scene and called 911.
The woman was taken to an area hospital where she was treated and released. The dog she was walking was at the scene when police arrived. The necklace snatched from the victim's neck was found on the ground 200 to 300 yards away. Officers attempted to have a K9 pick up a tracking scent from the necklace but were unsuccessful.
The Police Department is advising trail users to be aware of their surroundings; when wearing ear buds to leave one out so that approaching traffic and people can be heard; to walk in pairs or groups whenever possible; and to remember that the trail is closed from dusk until dawn.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
