The US Department of Education has opened an investigation into the University of Southern California after a student accused the university of allowing antisemitism to fester on campus, which led her to resign from her post as student government vice president, according to a Tuesday news release from a Jewish advocacy institution.

The investigation stems from a complaint filed by the The Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law on behalf of Rose Ritch, who was elected student government vice president in February 2020. She ended up resigning in August 2020, according to the center.

CNN's Chris Boyette contributed to this report.

