US determines Saudi Crown Prince is immune in case brought by Jamal Khashoggi's fiancée

The United States has determined that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia is immune in the case brought by Jamal Khashoggi's fiancée.

 Leon Neal/Getty Images

The Biden administration has determined that Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, should be granted immunity in a case brought against him by the fiancée of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, whom the administration has said was murdered at the prince's direction.

A court filing was made by Justice Department lawyers at the request of the State Department because bin Salman was recently made the Saudi prime minister and as a result, qualifies for immunity as a foreign head of government, the request said. It was filed late Thursday night, just before the court's deadline for the Justice Department to give its views in court on the immunity question and other arguments the prince made for having the lawsuit dismissed.

CNN's Tierney Sneed and Shawna Mizelle contributed to this report.

