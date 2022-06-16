CONYERS — Utility relocation work is targeted to start July 1 and bridge demolition is targeted to start Aug. 3 on the Rockbridge Road bridge replacement project, according to Rockdale County Transportation Department Director Brian A. Kelley.
At the request of Commission Chair Oz Nesbitt Sr., Kelley gave the Board of Commissioners an update on the bridge project at the BOC’s June 7 work session.
The Rockbridge Road bridge over Lake Capri has been closed since 2020. It was determined that the bridge was unsafe for vehicular traffic after heavy rains caused a culvert under the bridge to collapse. The bridge is near the county line between Rockdale and DeKalb and vehicles, including heavy trucks, are having to detour through the Lake Capri neighborhood in order to get around the closed section. Residents in the area are wondering why it is taking so long to replace the bridge.
“We’ve had several inquiries from residents that live in our Lake Capri area about the Rockbridge Road bridge,” said Nesbitt. “It has been out for two years. We experienced a significant breach in the Rockbridge Road bridge, and it has been a major inconvenience for the residents out there and for those folks who travel that particular roadway between here and DeKalb County.
“We empathize and understand; however the replacement of a bridge is not anything you can do in the blink of an eye,” he continued. “We’re not looking to patch this bridge up, we’re looking to completely replace it, and we’re looking to do at least a 50-year build out.”
Kelley gave an update on the bridge project.
“The Rockbridge Road/Lake Capri bridge is approximately a $2 million project overall,” Kelley said. “We have a manufacturer for the bridge and are working with the manufacturer. We’ve already got those materials ordered, and they’re working on that now. That bridge will be coming out of Savannah, and we’ll be working with the Georgia Department of Transportation to make sure it comes out and meets standards.
“We are having to work with the utilities - Snapping Shoals EMC and AT&T, and Atlanta Gas & Light. Snapping Shoals and AT&T are good, but Atlanta Gas & Light currently has some utilities in the area that they will have to relocate. They are currently working with their selection process to get their contractor set up and on board. Part of their issue is we’re seeing delays industry-wide. They are targeted to start working on (relocating the utilities) July 1, and we’re doing everything we can to assist them.
“As part of this construction, you will see E.R. Snell, our contractor. We are looking for them to mobilize Aug. 1, with the bridge demolition starting August 3.”
Kelley, who inherited the project when he joined the county as RDOT director in December 2021, added the design process and supply issues have extended the time it is taking to replace the bridge.
“We had already done the design process,” he said. “When people look at two years, the design process is not a short process. It takes a little bit of time to make sure we have the right bridge that we want to last for 50 years or better. That is some of that time. But we’ve passed that design phase where we’ve given everyone notices to proceed, and they are doing their due diligence to relocate their utilities.
“Point blank, we have some delay issues with materials,” he added. “We’re seeing that on other projects - Sigman Road for example - with concrete pipe. These issues are industry-wide. You’re seeing them on other projects in other counties and states. We used concrete originally, but we’re trying to change and use another equivalent pipe that will work, and that process takes a little time.”
Nesbitt asked that residents in the Lake Capri area be patient and assured them the project is a top priority for the county.
“Folks are frustrated out there on Rockbridge Road, and I do want to acknowledge that,” he said. “But we don’t control the weather. Certainly we don’t control all the lag time in materials and what has happened over this COVID pandemic. COVID has not just been a disease that impacted the county from a health standpoint. It also impacted production and materials.
“We emphasize with our residents in the Lake Capri area. We want that bridge up and running just as much as they do; however, we have to do our due diligence. The scientific part of this design has to take place. We want that bridge done right.
“So as much as it is an inconvenience and a delay, we’re asking folks to please be patient and pardon the progress,” he continued. “We know that it has been very frustrating and irritating with the high amount of traffic that is going inside of the Lake Capri community. They’ve never seen that amount of traffic coming in off Rockbridge Road and trying to navigate from Rockdale County up to DeKalb County. This is a top priority for the Board of Commissioners.”
