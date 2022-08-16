The fate of the Uvalde school district's police chief could be decided next week now that the school board has rescheduled a meeting to consider firing Pete Arredondo for August 24, the district announced Tuesday.

Arredondo was placed on unpaid leave following his highly criticized handling of the May 24 massacre at Robb Elementary School, in which 19 children and two teachers were killed.

CNN's Rosa Flores, Peter Nickeas and Ray Sanchez contributed to this report.

