Uvalde superintendent updates school board and frustrated parents on safety measures as school year nears

The school board of Uvalde, Texas, is set to hold three special hearings on August 29, including one addressing the district's embattled superintendent.

 Brandon Bell/Getty Images

With the new school year in Uvalde, Texas, just over a week away, Superintendent Hal Harrell gave an update Monday night on new security measures across the district in the wake of the May 24 massacre at Robb Elementary School, including the hiring of more officers on campuses and the installation of cameras in schools.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) will have at least 33 officers present at schools throughout the academic year and the district has hired three new officers, Harrell said.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos