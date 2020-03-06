CONYERS — The recent resignation of Katrina McCollum-Young, chairwoman of the Rockdale County Board of Education, has created an opening that will be filled by appointment by Rockdale County Chief Superior Court Judge David Irwin.
The local amendment to the Georgia Constitution, No. 18, Section 1, states that a vacancy on the board will be appointed to fill any unexpired term. McCollum-Young resigned in order to run for the chairman's post on the Rockdale Board of Commissioners.
First elected to serve in 2007, McCollum-Young was re-elected without opposition in the November 2018 General Election for her fourth consecutive term. Board members are elected to four-year terms.
Any Conyers resident who is interested in being appointed to serve the unexpired term of McCollum-Young may submit a letter to Judge Irwin, Rockdale Superior Court, 922 Court St., Room 200 A, Conyers, 30012 no later than March 20.
