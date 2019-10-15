CONYERS – Homeowners and other citizens have a chance to hear a presentation on the two proposed short-term vacation rental (STVR) ordinances at the fourth and final meeting of 2019 for the Rockdale Coalition of Homeowners and Civic Association on Thursday, Oct. 17, 6 p.m. at J.P. Carr Community Room, 981 Taylor St. in Conyers.
The RCHCA was organized by the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners to bring the expertise of county departments together in a setting to discuss updates, new initiatives and information with leaders of local homeowner associations, civic groups and interested citizens. The group meets quarterly.
Planning and Development Director Kc Krzic will make a presentation on the vacation rental ordinances at the RCHCA meeting Thursday and public comments and questions will be allowed following the presentation.
The two proposed ordinances deal with short-term vacation rentals. The “Limited Lodging” ordinance is for property occupied by the owner during the rental periods, with guests just renting rooms in the house. The “Vacation Rentals” ordinance is where guests rent the entire house and the owner is not present during the rental periods.
Rockdale County decided to look at regulating STVR following incidents of violence, noise, damage to property and traffic congestion at short term vacation rental locations in Rockdale County in the past year. Many residents have called for a ban on STVRs, rather than regulations.
The Rockdale County Planning Commission voted to recommend denial of both ordinances at its meeting on Oct. 10. They cited concerns over the county not having enough resources to enforce the ordinances and the feeling that residents would rather see a total ban.
For more information or to RSVP for the October meeting of the RCHCA, please contact Jeannettia Owens at 770-278-7058 or jeannettia.owens@rockdalecountyga.gov.