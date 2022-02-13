If Sharon and John Degonia are any indication, couples that serve together, stay together.
The Degonias have been married for 57 years. They met at a military base in San Diego; she was a dental technician in the Navy and he was an electronics instructor in the Marine Corps. And while they have lived everywhere from Colorado to Missouri since then, now, on any given Tuesday or Friday, you can find them at Piedmont Newton Hospital in Covington.
Sharon usually sings and plays the guitar in the Knox Surgical Center lobby; some days, she’ll wrap silverware. John takes patients where they need to go in the hospital, offering words of encouragement and small talk along the way. At 82 years old, he’s still pushing wheelchairs up ramps and through halls.
“Sometimes, I’ll sing a song that he enjoys, and he’ll be transporting a patient and look in my direction and smile,” Sharon said.
When they get a break, Sharon and John eat lunch together in the cafeteria, where their meals are free as volunteers. Sharon says she looks forward to any fish dish, like the baked salmon.
They are both bright spots amidst the sometimes-difficult circumstances that can bring patients and their family members to the hospital.
Twelve years ago, when John first retired from his law practice in Covington, the volunteer coordinator for the hospital at the time was a neighbor of the Degonias in Deerfield, where they have lived in the same house for 49 years on a lot with 2 acres of woods and a lake. During a breakfast event at the community pool, she asked if they would be interested in volunteering.
John started to help out at what is now Piedmont Newton. Meanwhile, Sharon, who had retired from nearly a decade of teaching art in Newton and Rockdale County public schools, already had a similar volunteer gig at Abbey Hospice in Social Circle. She was the resident musician for 13 years.
“I’d go in there and sometimes the patients in the individual rooms were so glum-looking. But, you know what, if I was singing… you start seeing smiles and think ‘OK, they’re feeling a little better, they’re less stressed, they’re feeling somewhat comforted,’” Sharon explained.
When the pandemic paused her volunteer work at the hospice, Sharon joined John at the hospital in May of 2020 to bring that same comfort to a new group of people in need.
Some retirees volunteer to fill their days; that is not really the case for Sharon and John. John still serves as a Magistrate Court judge. Sharon sings in the choir and plays the clarinet in the orchestra at First Baptist Church in Covington. She’s even performed at the Biltmore Estate and Callanwolde Fine Arts Center. And she made her first CD at 70 years old! They also have their family nearby; their daughter, a pharmacist, lives in Johns Creek with her husband, and their son, a pilot, lives in Columbus with his wife and their three boys, one of whom is studying mechanical engineering at Georgia Tech.
But the Degonias make time for Piedmont Newton Hospital.
“We each feel that we’re doing something important. He tends to the patients’ needs physically and I am, hopefully, tending to their need for encouragement and comfort,” Sharon said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.