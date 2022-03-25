...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITIES AND HIGH WINDS FOR NORTH AND
CENTRAL GEORGIA...
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a Fire
Weather Watch for low humidities and high winds, which is in
effect from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening.
* Affected Area...North and Central Georgia.
* Timing...Saturday afternoon and evening.
* Winds...Northwest 15 to 20 mph. Frequent gusts between 25 and 30
mph.
* Relative Humidity...Minimum relative humidities around 20
percent.
* Impacts...Due to low humidity and high winds in addition to
the dry fuels, any fires that develop will likely spread
rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This watch includes the Chattahoochee and Oconee National
Forests.
A Fire Weather Watch means that there is high potential for the
development of critical fire weather conditions in
12 to 96 hours. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
Please refer to the local burn permitting authorities on whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside...use extreme
caution.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Fire Weather Watch.
&&
Vanessa Bryant reaches new deal with Nike honoring Kobe Bryant's legacy
Vanessa Bryant has reached a new deal with Nike which will create apparel honoring the legacy of her late basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Nike announced Thursday.
The first sneakers to be released under the partnership will be the Kobe 6 Protro "Mambacita Sweet 16," which will honor Gigi Bryant. All the proceeds will go toward the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.
Bryant and eight other people, including his 13-year-old daughter Gigi, died in January 2020 in a helicopter crash in California. He was 41 years old.
"I am happy to announce that we will continue my husband's legacy with Nike and look forward to expanding his and Gigi's global impact by sharing the Mamba Mentality with youth athletes for generations to come," Vanessa Bryant said in a news release.
The collaboration announcement comes nearly a year after Kobe Bryant's deal with Nike ended last April after the sports apparel giant signed him in 2003.
The deal led to what became one of the most successful sponsorships in history, helping the company strengthen its position in the basketball arena. After Bryant died, Nike quickly sold out of his clothing and sneakers.
"Kobe Bryant means so much to so many of us, not just NBA fans but globally beyond the game," John Donahoe, president and CEO of Nike, said in a news release announcing the new partnership.
Nike and Vanessa Bryant will also work to establish a youth basketball center in Southern California.
"I am also grateful that Nike and I will work together to establish a youth basketball center in Southern California that will share the Mamba Mentality with youth athletes for generations to come," Vanessa Bryant wrote on her Instagram account.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.