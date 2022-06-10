Several city officials were on hand for the announcement of the newly named Cleveland "Coach" Stroud Community Center: l-r, City Manager Tony Lucas, Cleveland Stroud, City Council member Charlie Bryant and Mayor Vince Evans.
Former Conyers City Council member Cleveland Stroud is shown here with the new sign proclaiming the Veal Street Community Center has been renamed in his honor — The Cleveland "Coach" Stroud Community Center.
Members of the Progressive Club are, left side, l-r, Lewis Carr, Al Sadler Sr., Aubrey Webb Sr., Bessie Gardner and Cleveland Stroud.; right side, l-r, Lonnie Fears Jr., Ronnie Davis, Jerome Levett, Thomas Dean, Mallory Minor and Robin Smith.
Shown here at the unveiling of the new name for the Veal Street Community Center are members of the Stroud family: l-r, Karen Stroud Johnson, Anthony Stroud, Cleveland Stroud, Helen Stroud, Antoine Stroud, Ricki Stroud and Mallory Minor.
Several city officials were on hand for the announcement of the newly named Cleveland "Coach" Stroud Community Center: l-r, City Manager Tony Lucas, Cleveland Stroud, City Council member Charlie Bryant and Mayor Vince Evans.
Special Photo
Former Conyers City Council member Cleveland Stroud is shown here with the new sign proclaiming the Veal Street Community Center has been renamed in his honor — The Cleveland "Coach" Stroud Community Center.
Special Photo
Members of the Progressive Club are, left side, l-r, Lewis Carr, Al Sadler Sr., Aubrey Webb Sr., Bessie Gardner and Cleveland Stroud.; right side, l-r, Lonnie Fears Jr., Ronnie Davis, Jerome Levett, Thomas Dean, Mallory Minor and Robin Smith.
Shown here at the unveiling of the new name for the Veal Street Community Center are members of the Stroud family: l-r, Karen Stroud Johnson, Anthony Stroud, Cleveland Stroud, Helen Stroud, Antoine Stroud, Ricki Stroud and Mallory Minor.
CONYERS — The Veal Street Community Center located at 1160 Veal St. has a new name in honor of a former City Council member and renowned coach and educator: Cleveland “Coach” Stroud Community Center.
City representatives, members of the Progressive Club, who have long called the community center their home and of which Stroud is a long-time member, and family members of Stroud’s gathered for a sign unveiling at the center on Friday, June 3. Stroud did not seek re-election for District 1 of the Conyers City Council last year after serving for 27 years. He holds the distinction of being the first Black man elected to the Conyers City Council.
“Coach Stroud is truly a living legend in Conyers. Renaming the community center for him is one way we can publicly thank him for his contributions, wisdom and leadership over the years in serving our city,” said Mayor Vince Evans.
The original center was razed in 2006 and a new building was constructed and opened in the spring of 2007. The city-owned-and-maintained facility can accommodate approximately 75 guests and is rented for meetings, trainings, family gatherings and more. The Progressive Club was organized in 1956 by a small group of Black men in the Bryant Street community who had a desire to provide a playground with nice equipment where children in the community could play. The club met at the community center and worked cooperatively with the City Council on issues ranging from zoning to integration. The Progressive Club still meets monthly at the Cleveland “Coach” Stroud Community Center.
Butts County Animal Control is currently closed to the public, but Butts Mutts is still working by appointment only. They are working diligently to get dogs in foster care, if not adopted, as quickly as possibly. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.