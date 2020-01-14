CONYERS — A vehicle involved in a chase and crash in DeKalb County last Friday had been stolen the day before during a home invasion in Rockdale County. Four suspects being chased by DeKalb Police and two occupants of another car they hit were all taken to the hospital. Their injuries were not immediately known.
According to a news release from the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched on Jan. 9 to a home on Karen Ridge SW in Conyers in reference to a home invasion.
When they arrived, the victims said four black males walked into the open garage of the home, entered the residence and held the homeowners at gunpoint. After robbing them of several electronic devices and cash, the suspects fled by stealing one victim's vehicle.
A BOLO was sent out to surrounding law enforcement agencies and on the morning of Jan. 10, DeKalb Police officers spotted the stolen vehicle with multiple suspects inside in the area of Wellborn and Marbut roads in western DeKalb County and gave chase. The chase ended a short distance away when the suspects crashed into a Volvo on Giles Road.
The identities of the suspects involved in the car chase have not yet been released.
Rockdale County investigators were able to identify Brandon Moxley as one of the suspects in the home invasion. Anyone with information regarding the home invasion is asked to contact Investigator John Fort at 770-278-8170.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.