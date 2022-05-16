With endorsements from former President Donald J. Trump, Gen. Michael Flynn, former New York Mayor Rudy Guiliani, former New York Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik, noted American civil rights attorney Leo Terrell and others, Republican candidate Vernon Jones is hoping for victory in the upcoming May 24 primary election.
If he wins, Jones says it will be a victory for the America First agenda. A former Democrat, he is seeking the Republican nomination in Georgia’s 10th Congressional District race.
“There is a reason President Trump endorsed me over the seven other candidates,” Jones said during an interview last week. “It’s because he knows and believes I am a supporter and defender of the America First agenda. At the White House... he wants to build a Congress he can rely on. He knows I’ll take on the squad, the liberals, the establishment and the RINOs (Republicans In Name Only)…”
When asked if he thinks the former president is indeed planning to run again, Jones gave a laugh and said, “President Trump is running in 2024. There’s no question. He feels as though there was too much election irregularity and feels like the job is unfinished. He wants to finish the job. I ask people one thing — are you better off now than two years ago? They were much better off two years ago under President Trump’s administration. You may not like Trump’s tweets, but you like how he ran the country.”
Jones made his name in politics as a Democrat, first serving two terms as the CEO for DeKalb County where reports show he managed a $3.2 billion budget and a 7,000-plus member workforce, while increasing funding for roads, parks and libraries all while maintaining a balanced budget. He said he relied on the words of his late mother — ”If you don’t have it, don’t spend it.”
“All my eight years with DeKalb County, we had a balanced budget and no tax increase,” Jones said. “After my third year, our bond rating was the best you can get.”
He said few county CEOs can say they obtained a dual AAA bond rating. Jones said DeKalb got AAA ratings from both Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s during his tenure, which allowed the county to get the lowest interest rates available, refinance its debt and save millions of dollars. He said the county has since lost that dual rating and only had it while he was serving as CEO.
Jones would go on to serve as a Democrat in Georgia’s House of Representatives where he maintained an “A” rating from the National Rifle Association and said he would “buck the party line” when he felt it was right. He eventually left the party and became an outspoken Republican and supporter of President Trump.
“Today’s Democratic Party embraces identity politics and victimhood,” Jones wrote last year in an on-line opinion piece for Fox News. “I refuse to judge a man or woman by his or her skin color, and I refuse to accept victimhood as my destiny... Grandstanding Democrats and well-paid TV ‘thought leaders’ simply don’t seem to understand how many Americans feel left behind and ignored by their ‘leaders’ in Washington. They have hijacked the civil rights movement for money and corrupt political gain. Instead of focusing on the real divisions dragging Americans down, we are fed a false narrative based on race-baiting, identity politics and widespread propaganda fed to the masses.”
The fifth of six children born to the late Robert and Ruth Jones in Laurel Hill, N.C., Jones grew up milking cows, driving a tractor and working on his family’s farm. He says people are often surprised to learn he grew up in a house without running water and where the bathroom was an outhouse.
“I was raised conservative and the Democrats then were conservative,” Jones said, adding that he grew up admiring the late President John F. Kennedy, Franklin D. Roosevelt and others. “It was just natural. Over the years, the Democrat Party left me and so many others from Ronald Reagan to Sonny Perdue to Bubba McDonald. I realized that the liberal agenda was very destructive to American families and family values...I left the (Georgia) Legislature in the ‘90s after serving eight years... I was gone 16 years and came back and was re-elected in 2016. I saw the Stacey Abrams Democrat Party and knew I didn’t want to be a part of that.
“They were anti-gun, anti-traditional families, anti-police and they were anti-border security and supported sanctuary cities. It was just a mess. I realized they had definitely left me and I could no longer be a part of it. And the final straw was when I made it clear that I’m not anti-gay or anti-anybody, and when I realized they did not support traditional families — man and wife — and started attacking the church and free speech. Also the fact that they started attacking you based on your party affiliation and ideology — they became the perpetrators of hate crimes, and I didn’t want to be affiliated with that anymore. Even when they became so far pro-choice until they didn’t care about life anymore... I was looking at TV and saw (U.S. Secretary of Treasury Janet) Yellen who actually said we needed to have abortion to have a good economy. She tied having an abortion to helping the economy. It’s just radical beliefs. I couldn’t believe she said that. She also said specifically with minority Black and brown women. Sen. Tim Scott said, ‘I’m so glad my mother didn’t abort me.’ (Democrats have) just radical beliefs. Radial turns. That jersey just doesn’t fit any more.”
Jones says he is not an “aberration” and that he follows in the footsteps of the late former Georgia Democrat Gov. Zell Miller, who gave the keynote address at the 2004 Republican National Convention. Jones spoke at the 2020 Republican National Convention. He again cited Sonny Perdue, Bubba McDonald and others, including former Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal as having left the Democrat Party and become Republicans. However, he said what has been an “aberration” is for a sitting African-American Democrat to change parties, which is what Jones did.
“That turned the tide,” he said. “I served with African Americans who agree with everything I’m saying, but again you get attacked. Liberals have a way of getting the media and others to attack you to keep you from having independent thought and straying away from their plantation.”
Jones talked about a recent campaign mailer sent out by opponents listed as Free American PAC featuring a photo of Jones smiling and standing beside another Black man while there is a photo of a white woman in the foreground looking distraught and crying with mascara streaming down her face. The text on the flier alleges Jones has a history of “intimidation, rape and abuse.”
“You know what that’s all about,” Jones said. “...First of all, it was false, baseless and any accusations made against me, I was completely exonerated. They know that. It’s just a distraction. It’s the same thing they tried to do to President Trump, Justice Cavanaugh, Justice Clarence Thomas. It’s the same thing RINOs do... A campaign of personal destruction, no less. I have a solid record as a chief executive and in the Legislature from the fair tax to combating sanctuary cities and supporting election integrity, my record is solid. When no one can attack your record, they just get desperate. I’ve never even been charged. Those are baseless accusations.”
Jones said he has never seen so many African Americans running on the Republican ticket as there are now.
“It just goes to show, Black people have always been conservative, but white liberals have always been getting their votes and carrying out an agenda of victimhood and keeping them on welfare. (Under) President Trump, unemployment was lower for African Americans than ever. Democrats give you programs. President Trump set good policy that was good for everybody. It didn’t matter your color. But the arrogance of Joe Biden that ‘you don’t vote for me, you’re not Black…’ They really think just because you’re Black, you need to vote for them. Black people realize they’re not benefiting. ”
Jones graduated from North Carolina Central University and in 1984 moved to Georgia for a job. He worked for MCI and then BellSouth as a project manager on the cellular side of the company, working in Argentina and Uruguay. He now owns his own business. During his work as DeKalb’s CEO, Jones completed Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government’s Executive Program.
Jones has a daughter and a granddaughter and is a resident of Madison in Morgan County, “the heart of the 10th District,” he says. He said growing up in church taught him to rely on his faith in God, and he views much of today’s conflicts as a struggle between good and evil.
“I am a Christian,” Jones said. “I’m not perfect, but I’m faithful.”
The candidate often meets with President Trump and has spoken at many of his rallies. He says the former president is “doing more out of office than Joe Biden is doing in office.” He was with Trump two weeks ago at a screening for Dinesh D’Souza’s new movie, “2000 Mules,” a documentary about the 2020 election. Jones will host a screening of the film Thursday, May 19, at the Parkside movie theater in Greensboro at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person. The film addresses alleged voter fraud and irregularities in the 2020 race.
“It brings it right home here in Georgia,” Jones said. “It shows on videos — there are videos that the secretary of state required. The government videos show individuals making multiple stops at multiple drop boxes dropping multiple ballots. Even at 3 in the morning. It clearly shows what has not been investigated and the fact that the secretary of state told all registrars ‘you don’t need to keep videos but 30 days’ is a violation of federal law. Federal law requires 22 months. It’s an eye opener, and I encourage everybody to see it. The facts are stubborn.”
For more information about Jones, visit www.jonesforgeorgia.com
