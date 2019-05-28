CONYERS — Many people braved the extremely hot weather Monday to attend the Memorial Day program at the Walk of Heroes/Veterans War Memorial at Black Shoals Park.
Tommy Clack, president of the Walk of Heroes, served as master of ceremonies. Members of the board of directors of the memorial presented the colors as James Bledsoe, president of the Georgia Vietnam Vets/Legacy Vets Motorcycle Club led the Pledge of Allegiance. Dr. Dave Benson, pastor of Conyers Fire United Methodist Church gave the invocation.
Rockdale County Commission Chairman Oz Nesbitt Sr. gave the welcome, and Sgt. Jeremy Best of the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Division updated the audience on the status of the investigation into the vandalism of the memorial in December 2017. The three suspects involved have been sentenced to jail and the pieces of the memorial that were recovered have been released back to the Walk of Heroes so that the statues can be put back into place.
Following the medley of service songs during which veterans were asked to stand while their song played, Quontavious Miles of the board of directors introduced the guest speaker, Martha Zoller, director of State Field Offices for Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.
A presentation of wreaths was made by representatives of eight chapters of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, a representative of the Daughters of the United Veterans of the Civil War, and representatives of the Georgia Vietnam Veterans Association and VFW Post 5290 of Conyers.
The ceremony ended with Taps being played by Jason Smith, the band director at Newton High School, remarks by Tommy Clack, and the benediction by Benson.